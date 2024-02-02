February at Alberta Rose Theatre offers love of all sorts. Friday, February 9 Portland’s beloved BOYeurism variety spectacle takes the stage for a night of fantastic entertainment. The all-inclusive show experience invites everyone to celebrate the joy and beauty of performance art with dance, music, drag, burlesque, circus, community and love. Doors at 6:30 pm, 21+ show at 8 pm, tickets $35-$55.
Valentine – A Night of Circus, Music and Love runs Tuesday, February 13 and Wednesday, February 14. Rose City Circus and Trashcan Joe present a vintage-themed night of love, spotlighting a daring and romantic circus alongside live, original tunes of vintage swing, jazz, folk and blues. Treat yourself and someone you love to an unforgettable experience featuring the finest acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and movement artists in the business. Doors at 6:30 pm, show at 7:30 pm, tickets $35-$50 and minors are allowed when accompanied by parent/guardian.
Be a part of the creative process of Everyone Orchestra, an improvisational and audience participation performance Saturday, February 17. Whether you’re a fan of rock, jazz, funk or any other style, there’s something for everyone to love at an Everyone Orchestra show. Get ready for an evening of conducted improvisation and pure musical magic as talented musicians come together to create something truly unique. Doors at 7 pm for the partially seated (room to dance!) 8 pm show, tickets $22-$27 and minors allowed with parent/guardian.
Visit albertarosetheatre.com for additional information and to purchase tickets. Alberta Rose Theatre is located at 3000 NE Alberta St.
Love at Alberta Rose
