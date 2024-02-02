The Friends of Portland Community Gardens is selling Mason Bee houses and cocoons as a fundraiser for the organization and to fund its ongoing program of donating Mason Bee houses and bee cocoons to every City of Portland community garden. At present, there are 60 community gardens with more to be developed in the future.
Mason Bee houses with reusable stacking cocoon trays and 70 cocoons, along with seminars on caring for bees and harvesting the cocoons and ongoing assistance sell for $75 while supplies last. The organization is also offering the option to purchase just the bee houses for $60. In March they’ll know if they have extra cocoons to sell individually (at $.50 each).
Mason bees are native to the Pacific Northwest and are solitary bees. Unlike honey bees, they don’t produce honey, build a hive or have a queen bee. Only female Mason Bees have a stinger and it’s rare for them to sting a person. Adult bees hatch from their cocoons in the spring, generally April. They pollinate flowers much more efficiently than honey or stumble bees and, with a focus on spring activity, are especially important for spring flowering plants and fruit and nut trees.
The Friends of Portland Community Gardens is a local nonprofit whose mission is to support and expand community gardening opportunities for all Portlanders to grow healthy food and build community around gardening. Becoming a member not only supports the organization’s work but those who become members (individual, family and lifetime options available) will receive 20 percent off a Mason Bee purchase and discount coupons for the Portland Nursery and Concentrates nursery/farm store in addition to other member benefits.
Email Allen at awfportland@gmail.com to order Mason Bees and for more about the organization, visit portlandcommunitygardens.org.
Mason Bee Fundraiser
