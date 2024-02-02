Mother Goose’s Advices to Her Young Ones is a marvelous world in between storied fables and the miraculous nature of reality, where a curious and magical character journeys through a series of dream-like encounters in which mystery, wonder and the irreverence of beauty is discovered. Told in an inventive and imaginative combination of clown, puppetry, music and animation, Mother Goose’s Advices are “parables set in motion,” humorous and profound—a playfully touching visionary look at cosmology, ecology and the poetic spirit of the human heart created and performed by Matthew Fielder.
The performance takes place Saturday, February 24, 8 pm. Doors open at Performance Works Northwest, 4625 SE 67th Ave., at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the show are pay-what-you-will $10-$20 and available at pwnw-pdx.org. Suitable for adults of all ages and kiddos 10 years and older.
Mother Goose’s Advices
Mother Goose’s Advices to Her Young Ones is a marvelous world in between storied fables and the miraculous nature of reality, where a curious and magical character journeys through a series of dream-like encounters in which mystery, wonder and the irreverence of beauty is discovered. Told in an inventive and imaginative combination of clown, puppetry, music and animation, Mother Goose’s Advices are “parables set in motion,” humorous and profound—a playfully touching visionary look at cosmology, ecology and the poetic spirit of the human heart created and performed by Matthew Fielder.