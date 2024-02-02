Folk Duo Performance

Pharis and Jason Romero, a husband and wife duo from Horsefly, British Columbia, perform folk/Americana music, connecting with audiences through their music, lifestyle and sense of joy and ease. Winners of four Juno awards and seven Canadian Folk Music Awards, they bring their well-crafted songs, effortless harmonies and intricate finger-picking on the guitar and banjo for an uplifting show Saturday, February 24.
The Portland FolkMusic concert takes place at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St., 7:30 pm (doors at 7 pm). Tickets ($12-$27) available at the door and portlandfolkmusic.org.
Photo by Rainika Photogrphik.