Repairing Property Damage Due to Weather

The ice storm that hit Portland in January is one example of weather events that may cause property damage. The Bureau of Development Service (BDS) has information and resources for people who need to fix damage done by storms and other natural disasters.
The cause of the damage is the first thing to identify. If it was caused by a falling tree, the City of Portland’s Urban Forestry Division has instructions entitled “Tree Emergencies on Private Property.” For damage caused by a downed power line, Portland General Electric customers can call 800.542.8818 or use their mobile app; Pacific Power customers with downed power lines can report them at 888.221.7070. If the storm has caused a ruptured pipe, the first step is to locate the water shutoff valve and turn it off. After that the Portland Water Bureau has additional information. For damage caused by other means, people should report the incident to their insurance provider and follow instructions for filing a claim.
For all types of damage, those who have insurance should contact their insurance company to file a claim before beginning repair work. Those lacking insurance will likely need to pay for the repairs themselves, although the Portland Housing Bureau offers information for homeowners who need help fixing and keeping ownership of their houses.
When contacting a contractor to make repairs, it is important to make sure that they are licensed. Information on finding a licensed contractor can be found on the Oregon Construction Contractor Board’s website, by calling 503.378.4621 or emailing ccb.info@ccb.oregon.gov.
Some residential repairs will require work permits. Those that do not include some emergency plumbing repairs, replacing or repairing siding that is not required to be fire resistant, replacing or repairing a roof and more. Even those that do require a permit can be done in an emergency by notifying Matthew Rozzell, the Building Official, within 72 hours and submitting a permit application within five business days.
Renters sustaining damage must notify their landlord so that they can have their insurance company assess and repair the damage. Renters who have renter’s insurance (covering damage to personal possessions), should contact their insurance company to discuss the options, including filing a claim.
If the housing unit was damaged to the extent that it is not livable, renters should discuss alternative living arrangements with their landlord, reach out to friends/family or seek a hotel or shelter.
Whether you are a renter or homeowner, if there are not friends/family to stay with and the cost of a hotel room is out of reach, the Red Cross may be able to help. They help support sheltering and services provided by county emergency managers and other partners. Those displaced due to damage can call the Red Cross Duty Officer line at 888.680.1455 or visit redcross.org.
Scams are everywhere, including when people are recovering from a natural disaster. The Oregon Attorney General says common signs of a scam include people being contacted out of the blue (knocking on the door, phone call or unexpected mail); a scammer claiming that emergency action is required; a scammer asking for personal or financial information; by being told that the transaction needs to be kept a secret; and anything that sounds too good to be true.
Links to instructions mentioned above and more detailed information can be found at portland.gov/bds/repairing-storm-damage.
