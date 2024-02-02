Milagro Theatre presents Verónica Princesa Friday, February 16-Saturday, March 2. Written by Alicia Dogliotti, the performance is presented in Spanish with English subtitles, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. There will also be a preview show Thursday, February 15, 7:30 pm.
Verónica is a pre-adolescent who, faced with traditional tales, questions the roles of different “princesses” as she learns to put herself in the shoes of others and especially those of her mother. After Verónica and her mom have a huge argument about household responsibilities, she awakens into a magical world of fairy tales. With the help of a shoemaker, she learns that a princess life is not as fun as she thought it would be. Living in their shoes, she learns a valuable lesson: beyond the glamor lay a reality filled with hidden challenges. Verónica learns to appreciate the genuine, hardworking life her mom has built for her over the make-believe world of fairy tale princesses.
Tickets ($30 adults/$26 seniors/$22 students) available at milagro.org. Milagro Theatre is located at 525 SE Stark St.
Milagro’s Verónica Princesa
