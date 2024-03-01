82nd Ave. Critical Fixes Proposal and Opportunity to Comment

At the end of January, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) released plans for sidewalks, pedestrian safety improvements and new, smooth pavement on a two and a half mile stretch of 82nd Ave., one of the most dangerous streets in the city. The work, the 82nd Avenue Critical Fixes: Major Maintenance project, is part of PBOT’s multi-year Building a Better 82nd program.
60 percent of the design drawings and plans are available for public review and are the result of nine months of public engagement, safety and traffic analysis and design process. The Major Maintenance project is the largest of more than six projects PBOT will build on the corridor through 2026.
Safety improvements are focused on some of the major community destinations in the corridor, including McDaniel High School, the Jade District and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center. It will improve access to TriMet’s Line 72, a popular bus route.
Transformative maintenance upgrades include new pavement, from curb to curb and the NE Fremont intersection, from NE Siskiyou to Schuler streets and from SE Mill St. to SE Foster Rd. Some sections of the roadway will be completely rebuilt. The project will also build new or improved traffic signals at 10 intersections and update with more modern street markings.
“For too long, 82nd Avenue has been known as a high crash corridor,” Portland Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps said. “With the help of legislative leaders and community partners, PBOT’s major maintenance project will make this a safer street, with the smooth, well-maintained pavement Portlanders expect. I’m especially glad that PBOT has made adjustments to the plan, so we can ensure businesses have the access they need.”
Over the last year, PBOT has made design updates in response to outreach and discussion with businesses and community groups, block-by-block, along the route. In some cases, planners and engineers are able to make additional areas for drivers to turn left from 82nd Ave. to driveways and side streets, improving access to businesses and preventing traffic diversion onto neighborhood streets.
In response to community interest in long-lasting tree canopy, PBOT’s planned design will give trees more space to grow and thrive. The medians will be fully excavated down to the soil, and instead of trees confined to small concrete wells, the entire median island surface between the curbs will be landscaped with ground covers and shrubs. Plans call for 250 new trees along the corridor. Trees are set back at least 25 feet from crosswalks with wider median refuges to maintain visibility for pedestrians.
Visit the online comment form at surveymonkey.com/r/82nd-60percent? to learn more and provide feedback by March 31. PBOT is also offering an in-person opportunity to review a larger map, talk with the design team and provide feedback. It takes place Monday, March 4, 6:30-8 pm at Marysville Elementary, 7733 SE Raymond St. Presentations will also be made to the Montavilla Neighborhood Association (Monday, March 11, 6:30-7:30 pm in person) and SE Uplift Land Use and Transportation Committee (Monday, March 18, 7-9 pm online).
82nd Ave. Critical Fixes Proposal and Opportunity to Comment
At the end of January, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) released plans for sidewalks, pedestrian safety improvements and new, smooth pavement on a two and a half mile stretch of 82nd Ave., one of the most dangerous streets in the city. The work, the 82nd Avenue Critical Fixes: Major Maintenance project, is part of PBOT’s multi-year Building a Better 82nd program.