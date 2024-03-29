Borderline was first presented by Milagro with Teatro Unidos for the 2018 INGENIO play reading series. Due to the positive feedback on how the theme resonated with the community, the play has returned for a two-week, full stage production in May. There is a preview night Thursday, May 2 and opening night, Friday, May 3, will include a post-show reception of Mayan-inspired favorites catered by Tamale Boy.
Borderline is set in the old cotton fields of Socorro, TX, where Enzo and Rosita have snuck away to write ghost stories, while Tony and Veronica are both building up the courage to tell the other a secret. Threatened by a creature in the darkness, this group of teens will have to rely on each other and the voice of Tio Ofelio, a radio DJ, to escape the desert alive. It will take made up myths, stories of the past and a rendition of La Llorona to defeat the very real monster stalking children in the borderlands.
The production is written by Andrew Siañez-De La O, a Mexican-American writer whose work often centers on the culture of the Borderlands and his diasporic identity through myths and monsters, and directed by Anthony Green Caloca.
Tickets ($20 students/$26 seniors/$30 adults) are available at milagro.org. The preview and Friday and Saturday performances are all at 7:30 pm, with Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Milagro is located at 525 SE Stark St.
Borderline Returns to Milagro
Borderline was first presented by Milagro with Teatro Unidos for the 2018 INGENIO play reading series. Due to the positive feedback on how the theme resonated with the community, the play has returned for a two-week, full stage production in May. There is a preview night Thursday, May 2 and opening night, Friday, May 3, will include a post-show reception of Mayan-inspired favorites catered by Tamale Boy.