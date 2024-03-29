Mazaud Show at Pushdot

Pushdot Studio, 2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 104, welcomes Philippe Mazaud and his photographs Sets (for a Theater of Night) Friday, April 5-Friday, May 31. The exhibit kicks off with an opening reception and artist talk the first day of the show, 6-8 pm.
Sets (for a Theater of Night) features pictures, “…selected from a larger ensemble of nocturnal pieces, shot over a period of 10 years in parts of the Western US—areas in Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Washington,” said Mazaud. “The work is as much about fiction as it is a documentary. It suggests a set-like quality that places take on at night, a staged, somewhat artificial appearance that becomes evident in the photograph.”
Mazaud, born in New York and educated in New York and Paris, currently calls Portland home. His work involves both painting, notably in its unconventional use of dry pigments and pastel blocks, and photography, a blend of analog and digital. It positions itself, in some sense, at the interface of several domains—pictorial and photographic, analog and digital.
Pushdot Studio is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm. Enter through the doors on the Division St. side of the Ford Building. Admission is free.
