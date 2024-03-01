Business Association Notes – March 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
82nd Ave. has more people thinking about its future than ever before! They are the walkers, the bikers, the customers, the residents and potential residents, the businesses, the city, the county, the public transportation users, the students and their parents and more.
A large group is working to design the best 1,800+ acres to focus on for the potential growth and health of this city street/avenue now that it has been transferred from the state as a highway for a potential Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project. There will be community meetings and discussions coming soon. Watch for your opportunity to weigh in.
Meanwhile, the 82 Roses CEC Parade Team is planning the best ever Parade for Saturday, April 27. Go to 82RosesCEC.com to join, sponsor or volunteer.
For questions or to check in with the business association, email 82ndAveBA@gmail.com.
Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
The Foster Area Business Association (FABA) will begin hosting yard games in Laurelwood Park every third Saturday of the month. Commencing on March 16th, games such as giant Jenga, human-sized Connect Four, ladder toss and cornhole will be available for the community to use for free. Come enjoy this public space with neighbors, then visit nearby businesses afterwards to shop, dine and drink. More info can be found at fosterarea.com/events.
On March 23rd, FABA and Slabtown Tours will continue monthly historic tours of SE Foster Rd. Join us every fourth Saturday of the month as we learn about Foster’s old streetcar system, visit historic buildings and dig into the commercial district’s evolution over the last 100+ years. Registration required; visit FABA’s website to learn more and reserve your ticket.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Hawthorne Blvd. is busy these days with new businesses opening up, winter sales happening, long time Asylum owners retiring, the former Bank of America location being prepared for occupancy and more!
The Mothers Day Team is planning a fun and nurturing event at Kiln, 1120 SE Madison St., Saturday, May 11 so mark your calendar for that afternoon.
Discussion continues as to the best possible location for an informative, activated kiosk on the Boulevard. A nearby green space with some seating would be ideal.
Email us at Administrator@HawthorneBlvd.com with questions or ideas.