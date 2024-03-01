Multnomah County’s Land Use Planning Division is looking for two Multnomah County residents to serve as volunteer members on the County’s Planning Commission. The Planning Commission addresses rural land use planning issues to meet state planning requirements and the policies set forth by the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. They also make recommendations to the Board for adoption, revision or repeal of the Comprehensive Plan, zoning code and other regulatory ordinances.
The Planning Commission consists of nine volunteers appointed by the Board to serve four-year terms and they are seeking two Multnomah County residents to serve as volunteer members. Meetings are typically held the first Monday of every month (except for holidays and the month of July) starting at 6:30 pm. Most meetings take place virtually or at the Multnomah Building, 501 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Occasionally, an additional meeting may be held, also on a Monday.
Those interested in applying can find the application at multco.us/landuse/webform/planning-commission-application or by US mail by calling 503.988.0188 or emailing kevin.c.cook@multco.us. Applications may be submitted online or by mail and must be received no later than Friday, March 15 (unless extended).
County Planning Commission Seeks Members
