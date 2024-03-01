Lead a Mt. Tabor Urban Nature Series Event

If you’ve ever participated in and enjoyed an Urban Nature Series event at Mt. Tabor Park, you may want to consider leading an event yourself and sharing your knowledge with others.
The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park is currently taking submissions from people interested in leading Urban Nature Series events. Maybe you have some regional nature facts that you want to share, a nature-based event that would be fun for the whole family, interesting nature-related art that you’d like to teach others or even something the Urban Nature Series hasn’t done yet that you’d like to share.
The Urban Nature Series takes place every Sunday, 2-4 pm. The current schedule of nature series events include a native plant walk, tree walk and geology talk. Past events have included a lichen walk, nature crafting, introduction to forest soil ecology and nature photography.
To lead an Urban Nature Series event, you must lead a demonstration of your event with the Urban Nature Series Coordinator and other volunteers, prepare your talk and any materials and lead participants through your event.
The application form, found at bit.ly/3uwmzoq, asks for contact information and details on the type of talk you’d like to lead.
