Letter to the Editor – March 2024

To the Editor:
Reading the February issue of The Southeast Examiner, I was delighted to see Mary Lou Hennrich’s photo and an informative campaign ad, as she puts herself forth to represent Oregon House District 46 in the upcoming May election. I am not a health care professional, but a fellow human being, have needed and used our confusing and complex healthcare system. Mary Lou has been a friend for almost 20 years and I can attest to her integrity, knowledge, expertise and compassion. She puts her friends and family above all else, is generous and a straight-shooter. She is a retired RN and healthcare advocate. Her seemingly boundless energy, bounty of new ideas and willingness to listen will serve District 46 well. I encourage all in District 46 to support Mary Lou Hennrich to represent you in Salem.
Patti Evans
