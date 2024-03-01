By David Krogh
With global warming and climate change issues at the forefront in the media today, a look at natural processes is an important tool to help people (especially children) better understand what is happening. Two children’s books that help set the stage for both the creation and transformation of rocks and the stages of life for trees have been written by Portland author Leslie Barnard Booth.
A Stone Is a Story explains the process of how rocks are created and transformed into stones and finally into soil or sand over millions of years. One Day This Tree Will Fall presents the life cycle of trees with a focus on the Pacific Northwest’s most commonly known tree, the Douglas fir. A Stone Is a Story became available last October and One Day This Tree Will Fall will be released March 26. Both are intended for ages four to eight and are appropriate for either classroom settings or at home with parent guidance. They are profusely illustrated picture books and have detailed explanations in the back of each book (called backmatter) which includes a glossary, natural processes and resources for further reading.
The author is originally from Washington state and has always had an interest in rock collecting and nature. She has a MFA degree in creative writing and an MS degree in education from the University of Oregon. Her teaching experience includes K-3 (elementary grades) and college level creative writing and composition. Booth described her interest in nature in more detail saying, “Growing up, I did a lot of camping, canoeing and fishing with my family. My connection to nature has only grown as I’ve become a parent and seen my own children interact with the natural world.”
As part of the marketing for her books, Booth loves to do readings and demonstrations. “I like doing interactive presentations that get kids excited about science and literature. So when I visit schools, museums or bookstores to read A Stone Is a Story, I bring along my Traveling Rock Museum (which includes a piece of fossilized dinosaur bone, among other treasures!) and play a game I call The Mystery Rock Game. Kids love exploring my rock collection and learning about how a rock’s features can reveal its past.” For One Day This Tree Will Fall, Booth plans on using puppets and showing children tree-related samples including pine cones, moss, lichens and bark. She has several new readings scheduled; find details on the events page of her website, lesliebarnardbooth.com/events.
Prior to these books, Booth had several short pieces published in children’s periodicals Ladybug, Highlights and Highlights Hi Five. On obtaining an agent, she was able to get her current books published by Simon and Schuster. She adds, “I do have a third book on the way! I Am We: A Story of Survival is all about crows. Inspired by the crow roosts of downtown Portland, I Am We explores the science of crow behavior as well as our relationship to crows. It releases with Chronicle Books in fall of 2025.”
Booth says that her primary source of inspiration for writing comes from her children. “I learn a lot from watching how they approach nature; the way they pause, crouch and look closely at even the littlest, humblest creatures.” In addition, One Day This Tree Will Fall was also inspired by Peter Wohlleben’s The Hidden Life of Trees. “This book made me think of trees differently; as responsive organisms with dramatic life histories.”
The author also offers parents additional recommendations for books while encouraging a look at the natural world. “Jessica Lanan’s Jumper is an informational picture book about a backyard jumping spider (it’s got great backmatter too!). Jason Chin’s nonfiction for children is also excellent. Check out his book Grand Canyon, a great pairing for A Stone Is a Story.”
Other inspiration comes from family trips. “We love the coast, the temperate rainforests, the John Day Fossil Beds. We also love to make our way up to the San Juan Islands in Washington state.”
A Stone Is a Story and One Day This Tree Will Fall will both be available wherever books are sold, including local bookstores and online. In SE Portland, they will be carried at Powell’s Books on SE Hawthorne Blvd. and Hammer + Jacks on SE Foster Rd. Find out more about the author and her books at lesliebarnardbooth.com.
Photo of author Leslie Barnard Booth.