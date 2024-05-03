Liverpool Legends, four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison (sister of George Harrison) to honor her brother’s legacy and recreate the band that changed the world forever, brings “Beatles Experience” to the Aladdin Theater Sunday, May 12, 7:30 pm. Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Twist and Shout. Then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper and in The End; Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude.
The one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison, who was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing.
All four members of the tribute band have mastered the looks, mannerisms and the thick Liverpool accent that makes the experience totally authentic. Liverpool Legends seem to “possess” the personalities of John, George, Paul and Ringo, making the lighthearted banter with the audience irresistible.
Tickets ($45-$80) available at aladdin-theater.com. Doors open at 6:30 pm at the Aladdin Theatre, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave.
Beatles Experience
Liverpool Legends, four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison (sister of George Harrison) to honor her brother’s legacy and recreate the band that changed the world forever, brings “Beatles Experience” to the Aladdin Theater Sunday, May 12, 7:30 pm. Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Twist and Shout. Then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper and in The End; Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude.