OMSI’s Science Pub in May is SWARMED! Intelligent Honeybee Behaviors with Mandy Shaw of the Portland Urban Beekeepers Tuesday, May 7, 7-9 pm. It is no secret that honeybees are smart. They communicate by dancing and hold the recipe for nature’s sweetest treat, honey. But there’s something else that bees are perfectly programmed for, swarming. One of their most important biological functions, swarms are often feared and misunderstood by outsiders. Join urban beekeeper Shaw for an inside look at the drama, biology, communications and reasons why bees swarm.
Advance tickets (with suggested $5 donation) are recommended. There is also a Zoom option for those who are unable to join in person (advance registration required). Visit omsi.edu to reserve your space. OMSI’s Empirical Cafe will be open, offering prepackaged salads, sandwiches and movie snacks. The bar will be open to guests that are 21+. No outside food or drink is allowed.
Science Pub: Honeybee Behaviors
