Business Association Notes – May 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Greetings and welcome to May! This is a very busy month, including the opportunity to remember the mothers in our lives with special thoughts and activities Sunday, May 12. There are lots of opportunities on and near 82nd Ave. to find a card, share a meal, run an errand or otherwise create a smile.
The Avenue’s businesses and residents are also busy talking to and working with many local organizations, including PBOT, TriMet, arborists, residents and more to help us create a community again rather than a highway.
We also have a few more roses, if your 82nd Ave. business has room for a garden.
Keep up with us at 82ndaveba.com and see you next month.
Belmont Area Business Association
By Blake Armstrong
The Belmont Area Business Association (BABA) is pleased to announce that our end of summer event, the 2024 Belmont Street Fair, is accepting applications for vendors, sponsors and performers!
BABA is also hosting our Belmont After Hours Network event! Come together with us for an evening of networking and collaboration at our annual small business mixer. Connect with fellow business owners, exchange insights and discover potential collaboration opportunities. Hosted by Horse Brass Pub, 4534 Belmont St., Wednesday, May 15, 4-7 pm.
To sign up for the fair, RSVP for the After Hours Network and all things BABA, please follow our Instagram account, @belmontdistrict and visit our website, belmontdistrict.org.
Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
The Foster Area Business Association (FABA) is in full-planning mode for the second annual Foster Summer Soiree Saturday, June 22. Mark your calendars for a day of sidewalk sales at local businesses, live music and entertainment in Laurelwood Park and fun activities at various locations along SE Foster Rd. If you can’t wait for June, join FABA and the Foster-Powell Neighborhood Association for the “Third Saturday in the Park” event (May 18) with free yard games for the community.
Learn more about FABA’s events at fosterarea.com/events.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Welcome to May! So much going on and so many things to do and prepare for.
One of them is Mothers Day, Sunday, May 12, a day to contemplate and remember the people in our lives who are or were our mothers or who served in that role. The Boulevard offers many ways to say thank you — a card, a reminder of the good times over a meal or a treat, an adventure, an opportunity to reminisce, run an errand or go shopping, have a manicure or other self care time together or in memory.
It is also the time to start preparing for the Hawthorne Street Fair, Sunday, August 25, as many potential participants have been doing. For more information go to hawthorneblvd.com.