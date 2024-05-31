County Fentanyl Campaign Targets Youth

By Kris McDowell
The Multnomah County Health Department launched a fentanyl awareness campaign in May, focused on preventing young people from initiating use and dying of drug overdoses. The “Expect Fentanyl” campaign is part of the county’s 90-day emergency response and centers on education and awareness for youth in the 13- to 20-year-old age group.
The campaign is placing messages on bus benches and shelters, as well as on social media and streaming apps, highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and how common it has become for counterfeit prescription pills to contain the deadly drug. Nationally, in 2023, 70 percent of the fake pills seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) contained a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, a 33 percent increase from 2022. Fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. A potentially lethal dose of fentanyl is two mg, or about the size of 10 grains of salt or the tip of a pencil. In Oregon, fentanyl has surpassed methamphetamine as the most common substance identified as the cause of death in unintentional and undetermined drug overdoses.
“We know young people are uniquely vulnerable to misinformation about fentanyl, creating a serious and deadly issue that we’ve been working hard to combat on many fronts,” Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said. “Reducing youth exposure to fentanyl and preventing untimely and tragic overdose deaths must be a primary driver in our work to address this crisis. This campaign is the help, awareness and further education young people and their families need.”
Between 2018 and 2022 there were 1,406 fatal overdoses from all drugs among residents of Multnomah County, with six percent of total overdose deaths occurring in young people ages 15-24. “Deaths are rising even as teen drug use overall is going down,” said Multnomah County Health Department Director Rachael Banks. “It’s unacceptable—for teens, for their families and their communities and for us.”
The campaign has identified a number of things youth and families should know about fentanyl. It appears in a variety of forms, including pills and powders. When mixed into other drugs, fentanyl cannot be seen, smelled or tasted. Fentanyl can be hidden in all kinds of drugs, including street drugs like meth, cocaine or molly, and in pills that look like prescription drugs Xanax, Adderall, Percocet or OxyContin. Fake pills often look exactly like the real ones and any pill that does not come from a doctor or pharmacy can be expected to include fentanyl.
NARCAN®, the nonprescription brand of the generic nasal medicine naloxone, can stop a fentanyl overdose. The County recommends adding naloxone to families’ medicine cabinets or first aid kits. Anyone can carry and use it and no special training is required. It can be purchased through major pharmacies (approximately $45 for two doses) and is covered at least in part by most health insurers, although a co-pay may be required. Oregon Health Plan members can get naloxone at no cost at most pharmacies. Naloxone is also available free to students ages 15-18 at high school Student Health Centers throughout Multnomah County. Those under 15 can get it with parental consent.
Signs of a fentanyl overdose may include an inability to wake up, slow or no breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, blue or gray fingernails or lips and cold, clammy skin. If an overdose is suspected, call 911 and follow their instructions, administering naloxone if available and staying with the person until help arrives. Oregon law provides legal protections for people administering naloxone.
The “Expect Fentanyl” campaign will run through early October to reach students for the 2024-2025 school year. Social media videos on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok will discuss the dangers of fentanyl, including information about how youth can protect themselves and their peers. The campaign will also include streaming audio ads on Spotify and Pandora, as well as billboards and advertising on bus shelters and benches near area high schools to reach young people on their commute to and from school. Posters, flyers and handouts will be provided for use by schools and youth-serving organizations.