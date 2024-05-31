Architectural Heritage Center (AHC) welcomes back Patty Spencer for The Basics of Wood Window Repair Saturday, June 29, 10-11:30 am. Spencer, the owner of Fresh Air Sash Cord Repair, Inc., will share her 25+ years of experience in preserving and restoring the function of original, double-hung, wooden windows found in homes built in the 1940s and earlier. With a focus on restoring the operating function of wooden windows, this workshop will cover the basics that homeowners should know, including signs of window deterioration, preventative maintenance measures, good maintenance and repair practices, plus ideas about weatherization.
The workshop is one of many talks, events and walking tours taking place through AHC in June. Registration ($15 members/$25 non-members) and information for this and others available at visitahc.org/talks-and-events.
AHC Wood Window Restoration Workshop
