This July, Pluma a Escena (or, Pen to Stage) invites high school students to El Centro Milagro (425 SE 6th Ave.) to participate in writing and acting workshops. In this summer session, taking place Monday-Friday, 1-4 pm July 8-19, students will get the chance to devise and star in their own works and create a series of monologues, celebrating the ChangeMakers in their lives.
Pluma a Escena is open to teens ages 12 and up with a $200 sliding scale fee (financial aid available). For more information or to register, contact Education Coordinator Clarrissa Rodriguez at clarrissa@milagro.org.
HS Writing Workshop
