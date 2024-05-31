Pushdot Studio Gallery welcomes Jason Hill and his Favorite Things exhibit Friday, June 7-Friday, July 26. The exhibit kicks off with an opening reception and artist talk June 7, 6-8 pm.
Favorite Things is a photo series of people with items that are precious to them. The process involved Hill not knowing what people were going to bring with them and the results are an experiment with light and color to create magical portraits.
Hill is a photographer and filmmaker in Portland. He started working with a camera during his adolescence and is largely self-trained. His practice is focused on portraiture with an emphasis on the mechanics of light, vibrant color, emotion and natural beauty. His work has been featured at the Portland Art Museum with his “In My Skin” and “A Day in Eugene” series in 2022 and in their Black Artists of Oregon exhibit in 2023.
Pushdot Studio is located at 2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 104, open 8:30 am-5 pm Monday-Friday with free admission. Enter the Ford Building on Division St.
Jason Hill: Favorite Things
Pushdot Studio Gallery welcomes Jason Hill and his Favorite Things exhibit Friday, June 7-Friday, July 26. The exhibit kicks off with an opening reception and artist talk June 7, 6-8 pm.