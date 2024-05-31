Increased Accessibility to 20 Community Programs

Multnomah County has partnered with FORWARD, the trusted partner in program administration for local governments, to launch the Community Application Program. The program is designed to increase accessibility to up to 20 community programs for Multnomah County residents with a single application and includes call center support and multi-language applications.
The Multnomah County Common Application Program, originally known as the East Multnomah Common Application Pilot Program, launched in January 2023. At launch, the program allowed residents to apply for up to six programs with a single application and grew out of a grassroots movement by community groups and Commissioner Lori Stegmann’s office to build climate resilience in East Multnomah County.
“We’ve all seen people in need and it’s difficult to know how to best serve them. I think one of the best things we can do is provide people access to the resources that already exist,” said Commissioner Stegmann. “Whether it’s preventing hunger, keeping warm in the winter, accessing medical care or keeping the lights on, there is help available. But you shouldn’t have to have a secret code to access these resources.”
Eligible programs through the Common Application serve immigrant communities, young families and low-income seniors. They include Women, Infant, Child (WIC), Big Brother Big Sister, Meals on Wheels, Store to Door, Veterans’ Services, Eviction Defense Project, NW Natural Bill Discount Program and more.
Multnomah County approved FORWARD to assist with community outreach, application support and screening for eligibility in a way that makes it convenient for people to access and learn about service in a streamlined manner. Applicants must present a copy of photo ID, proof of residency in Multnomah County and, if needed, proof of income and proof of utility bills. The online application is available in 68 languages and application support is available in multiple languages via phone, text and email.
To learn more and apply to the Multnomah County Common Application Program, visit forwardplatform.com/common-app.
