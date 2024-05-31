Partnership Offers Free Legal Aid For Refugees and Immigrants

Civic Life’s Immigrant & Refugee program recently announced a partnership with Portland Community College (PCC) Legal Resource Center to provide free legal support for immigrant and refugee Portlanders. They will offer DACA renewals with work permit applications, immigration legal screenings and advance parole for DACA recipients.
The goals of the partnership are to facilitate essential legal services for immigrants and refugees, address disparities in access to legal support and empower individuals to obtain and maintain legal status. “These services reflect Civic Life’s commitment to supporting immigrant and refugee communities in Portland,” said Wafa Almaktari, Immigrant & Refugee Program Coordinator. “By filling knowledge gaps and increasing informed decision making, these Portlanders will be empowered to meet legal challenges and bring their whole selves to our vibrant city.”
Potential candidates for these services should start by filling out PCC Legal Resource Center’s intake form at pcc.edu/legal-resource-center/intake-form. Staff will review applications and contact those who are eligible to receive aid.
Members of Civic Life staff, the New Portlanders Policy Commission and PCC Legal Resource Center celebrate the new partnership for free legal services. Photo by Civic Life.