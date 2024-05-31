Pride Storytelling Event

Friday, June 21, 7-8:30 pm Defining Moments’ authors Joshua Thomas, Paul Iarrobino and Stacey Rice will be reading excerpts from their recently published short stories, followed by Q&A and book signing. The event takes place at vintage store BoneJax (8040 SE Stark St.), a space filled with an eclectic collection of furniture and home goods that will make a unique backdrop for storytelling.
Defining Moments charts a refreshing path of never-told stories by new and seasoned LGBTQ+ writers. This powerful anthology showcases a diverse range of personal experiences and captures pivotal moments of struggles, triumphs and journeys toward self-acceptance and empowerment. Through these narratives, readers gain insight into the complexities of LGBTQ+ lives and the resilience of individuals who have overcome societal challenges to live authentically. A timely and necessary read, the book helps readers understand those defining moments, often experienced with little or no guidance or role models and overlooked by mainstream historical narratives.
The event is part of the 2024 Defining Moments Book Tour presented by Our Bold Voices. The organization amplifies the voices of underrepresented communities through storytelling and collaboration. By focusing on sharing authentic stories and partnering with different organizations, they are creating a space for diverse perspectives to be heard and valued, ultimately fostering a stronger sense of community.
Defining Moments is available for purchase at BoneJax and through online retailers; visit ourboldvoices.com/defining-moments for a listing of retailers.
Authors Joshua Thomas, Paul Iarrobino and Stacey Rice. Photo by Joshua Thomas.