Triangle Productions! closes out their 34th season with Flo, the musical about Florence Ballard, founding member of the girl group, The Supremes, running Friday, May 30-Sunday, June 16. Flo tells the story of how it all began, the “backstory” of the most commercially successful of Motown’s acts and the most successful American vocal band. Their accomplishments include 12 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time, they were as popular as The Beatles.
But before all of that, there was a young girl by the name of Florence Ballard whose cousin Hank Ballard wrote the song, “The Twist.” This is her story to tell so come, step back in time and listen to the journey that took a trio of girls from the Brewster Projects of Detroit to musical greatness.
Tickets ($15-$35 depending on seating) available at trianglepro.org. There are two Sunday matinees, June 9 and 16 at 2 pm, with the balance of the shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm.
Triangle’s 34th Season Wraps Up
