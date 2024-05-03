Staying Safe in Work Zones

By Kris McDowell
As construction season kicks into high gear, the City of Portland urges travelers to use caution to save lives and prevent injuries to essential workers. Portland Bureau Transportation (PBOT), Portland Water Bureau and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) crews will be out in neighborhoods across the city doing indispensable work, such as filling potholes, renewing fire hydrants, installing new sewer pipes, restriping roads, fixing leaks, clearing catch basins, building curb ramps and sidewalks, grinding and paving roads and more.
“Our city maintenance crews repair and maintain essential infrastructure that supports our community every hour of every day. It is important to be aware of their work zones, to ensure the safety of both our workers and the public.
When navigating through areas where maintenance work is being conducted, especially near maintenance holes and trenches that may be difficult to see, please exercise caution by reducing speed, adhering to posted signage and staying alert,” said Dawn Uchiyama, Director of BES.
The majority of people killed in work zone crashes are people driving and their passengers. In 2021, 778 drivers and their passengers died in work zones (based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data), making it all the more important for drivers to slow down and stay focused while approaching and passing through a roadway work zone.
Work zones play a crucial role in separating construction and maintenance activities from traffic. They provide a safe area for workers and a safe route for all road users. However, work zones also frequently involve changes in traffic patterns and rights of way. Those changes, combined with the presence of workers, and the frequent movement of work vehicles, may lead to crashes, injuries and fatalities.
“No matter the job, no matter the weather, our crews work diligently to serve Portlanders and keep our city moving,” said PBOT Director Millicent Williams. “Our work zones are not just for our employees, but for all people traveling in the area. Please slow down when traveling through work zones for everyone’s safety.” In addition to slowing down, the bureaus ask Portlanders to follow these safety steps.
Keep your distance
Rear-end crashes are extremely common in work zones so it’s important to maintain extra space between you and the person in front of you at all times. Be alert and watch for sudden stops. Additionally, for the health and safety of everyone, give crews the space to complete their work while maintaining proper distance.
Slow down
Work zone signs apply to everyone traveling through, whether the person is walking, biking, rolling or driving. Follow construction zone speed limits and don’t tailgate. Speed was a contributing factor in more than 31 percent of fatal work zone crashes in 2019 nationwide, a 26 percent increase from the year prior.
Use an alternate route
When possible, avoid streets with posted work zones.
Be alert and look out for all road users
Put your phone down and pay attention to the road conditions ahead. Distracted driving, which includes using your phone, is illegal.
Carefully move over
When possible, give workers more room between them and your vehicle, but do not veer into an oncoming traffic lane.
Stay clear of construction vehicles
Heavy vehicles travel in and out of work areas and can make sudden moves. While it’s interesting to see machines at work, keep a safe distance from the work zone if you plan to watch.
Expect delays and be kind
Work zone activity often leads to congestion, delays and traffic queues. Be understanding that crews are working to get you through the work zone safely, while also completing street improvements efficiently.
“Our workers take care of our most critical needs—improving our streets and getting water to the tap,” said Water Bureau Director Gabriel Solmer. “Let’s take care of them too. Thanks for showing your gratitude by proceeding with caution through worksites.”