Yoga + Beer® is a community centered around connection, which began hosting classes at Rogue Farms in Independence 11 years ago. What was originally conceived as a one-time event has evolved into classes at over 50 breweries, wineries, cideries, coffee roasteries and other local businesses. Coming up in May, they are offering two classes at locations in SE Portland.
Saturday, May 11, 12-1 pm instructor Lisa Gurnsey will be leading a class in the barrel room at Enso Winery, 1416 SE Stark St. Next up, Sunday, May 19, 12:15-1:15 pm, the class takes place at Gigantic Brewing, 5224 SE 26th Ave. Join instructor Lexi Stickel in the brewery’s barrel room. Tickets can be purchased for just the all-levels yoga classes ($17) or as a combo with both the yoga class and a post-class glass of beer or vino ($23-27).
Details, registration and a full listing of classes throughout the area at cheersandnamaste.com. Classes often fill up, so advance registration is recommended. Participants need to bring their own mat or towel.
Yoga, Beer and Wine
