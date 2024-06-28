The month of July offers a mix of animated entertainment and educational events at OMSI. Opening Wednesday, July 3 is Despicable Me 4. In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world’s favorite super villain-turned-Anti Villain League agent, returns for an exciting, bold new area of Minions’ mayhem in the Illumination production. Gru, Lucy and the girls welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.
Science Pub: Tiny Tales of Lichen and Moss, Tuesday, July 9, 7-9 pm, looks at these species that grow in every terrestrial biome on earth, serving key roles in each ecosystem. Researchers are still exploring their microscopic world, and discovering surprises along the way. Learn about their lifecycles, anatomy and ecology, as well as how to recognize a few species you might find at home, with Ruth Williams, Consulting Arborist for Community Forest Solutions. Tickets for both in-person and Zoom options are available.
Wednesday, July 31, 6-10 pm, is OMSI After Dark: Pickle it, a feast of fermentation. Learn how to make pickles, sauerkraut and more. The event is for the 21+ crowd and attendees can drink beer or wine and roam the museum without kids around. There will be science demos, performances, DJs, artisan food/beverage vendors and more.
For details about these events and all that’s happening at the museum and to purchase tickets, visit omsi.edu. OMSI is located at 1945 SE Water Ave.
Entertainment and Education at OMSI
