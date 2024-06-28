Chamber Music Northwest’s (CMNW) 2024 Summer Festival, The Beethoven Effect, runs throughout July with more than 60 works performed. Instead of an exclusively Beethoven festival, it will also illuminate how Beethoven’s genius generated ever-reverberating ripple effects in the world of music.
Three, free open rehearsals take place at Reed College in the Kaul Auditorium (3203 SE Woodstock Blvd.). Go behind the scenes and observe CMNW’s world-class musicians working together to put the finishing touches on music for upcoming performances. An informal Q&A follows the rehearsal.
First up on Wednesday, July 10, is the John Luther Adams world premiere of “Prophecies of Fire” at 11 am, followed by the György Liget Trio for violin, horn and piano, Wednesday, July 17, 11 am and, finally, Jörg Widmann “180 Beats per Minute,” Wednesday, July 24, 11 am.
In addition to the free daytime rehearsals, there are also nine evening concerts at Kaul Auditorium. Sonic Evolution: Mendelssohn, Bernstein & Neikrug, Monday, July 1; the final concert for the 2024 Young Artist Institute, Saturday, July 6; Prophecies of Fire, Wednesday, July 10; Music on Fire: Beethoven, Brahms & Fagerlund, Saturday, July 13; Incandescence: Blazing Works by Joan Tower, Bartók & the “Kreutzer,” Saturday, July 13; Preeminent Piano: Beethoven, Ligeti & Goodyear, Saturday, July 20; Keyboard Convergence: Quintets, Quartets & Solos Monday, July 22; Soaring Soloists: Clarinet, Cello & Piano, Saturday, July 27; and to close out, Festival Finale: Celestial Virtuosity, Sunday, July 28.
The concerts at Reed College are preceded by picnics (BYO or purchase on-site) and pre-concert preludes. For additional details on the above performances and the full festival line up, visit cmnw.org.
CMNW Summer Festival Events in SE
