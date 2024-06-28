Farmhouse Carts Offer Diverse Culinary Options in Neighborhood-Friendly Space

By Ellen Spitaleri
For Reed Dow, the Farmhouse Carts site is more than just another cart pod: It is a “complement to the neighborhood” and provides a welcoming space for the community to enjoy good food from around the world.
Dow is the property owner of the Farmhouse Carts located at SE 35th Pl. and SE Division St., and has a long history with the space. In the early 1960s, Dow worked at Dow Columbia, his father’s rug and furniture-cleaning business, located at 3525 SE Division St. It later expanded into house cleaning, environmental restoration and art and antique restoration.
The business was sold in 2007 and Dow remodeled the building in 2011, turning it into a retail space. He saw the parking lot, tucked behind the building on SE 35th Pl., as an underused space that could become a vibrant neighborhood hub for people walking and biking in the area.
Dow said he chose the food vendors based on tasting food at a variety of carts in the city. “The cart business is a close-knit group; when I found someone I liked, they recommended another cart. It was good to get referrals,” he said.
The food vendors come “from all over the world and they represent different cultures and have different ways of running a business. This has been a learning experience for me,” Dow added.
Visitors to the cart pod will notice the handmade wooden tables and wooden decorative carvings hanging at the site—all made by Dow. Making them was “a labor of love,” he said, adding that his favorite part of going to the pod is “interacting with the tenants” and the community aspect of meeting customers.
Three months ago, Cody Galloway came on board to help with marketing for Farmhouse Carts and to increase visibility of the pod. Calling it a “hidden gem for food adventurers,” Galloway said the carts provide “a unique opportunity for residents; it is kid-friendly and dog-friendly and is a place people can come and hang out,” he said.
The food carts have an “international flair,” Galloway said noting that, at present, the carts include Mama Chow’s (Chinese), Sunrise Co. (breakfast sandwiches, coffee), Shera Indian Food, Narmpouh Thai, Gyro World (Middle Eastern), Papa’s Frita (Nicaraguan), The Bulgarian Job, Smash and Grab (sandwiches, burgers) and Migration Brewing.
Sunrise Co. serves breakfast sandwiches and is the only cart that opens at 8 am; it is closed on Tuesdays. All the other carts open at various times and some are closed several days a week; diners should check the website for availability.
For Galloway, Farmhouse Carts is a symbol of “reactivating” Portland. “When you see pockets like this, with local people bringing Portland back with their positive efforts, people feel good,” he said.
With that in mind, the cart pod hosts craft-beer tasting with Migration Brewing 5-7 pm every Thursday; local musicians entertain diners once a month; and a mini-festival is planned for July 27.
“We will have face painting and balloon artistry, possibly a chalk artist, music and additional activities 5-7 pm,” Galloway noted. He added that a TV has recently been installed so that diners can watch sporting events and travel shows.
The space also hosts groups for parties and meet-ups, he said, adding that there is no charge for the space, but groups need to sign up on the online form on the website.
Why should people visit Farmhouse Carts? “For the excellent food with flavors you don’t get elsewhere, and the welcoming vibe,” Galloway said.
Farmhouse Carts
2415 SE 35th Pl.
farmhousecarts.com
Customers line up at Farmhouse Carts to enjoy food and drink from nine different vendors. Photo by Cody Galloway.