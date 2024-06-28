Free Air Conditioning Units for Qualifying Portlanders

Portlanders can now dial 311 or go online to apply for a free cooling unit in advance of hot summer weather. Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF) is partnering with PDX 311 to equitably expand the reach of its Cooling Portland program, which connects people in need with free, efficient, portable units that provide cooling and heating. “Integrating PDX 311 allows us to connect with Portlanders in need and keep people safe ahead of the next heat wave or cold snap,” said PCEF Strategic Partnership and Policy Manager Jaimes Valdez.
PCEF launched Cooling Portland in June 2022 in response to the deadly June 2021 NW heat dome. Its goal is to install 15,000 efficient cooling devices in the homes of low-income people, with priority for those over 60, those with medical needs and those who live alone. It has installed more than 8,000 units in Portland homes to date.
“Because Cooling Portland is not an emergency response program during heat waves, people are encouraged to apply as soon as possible,” Valdez said. “This gives the program partners time to verify eligibility, order cooling units and schedule installation to their homes.”
To receive a cooling unit, Portlanders can talk to a PDX 311 staffer by calling 311 (or 503.823.4000 if using VOIP phones) or filling out a secure web-based form at bit.ly/3z2eidG. PDX 311 is available 7 am-8 pm every day; staffers speak many languages and can easily connect interpreters for other languages (please allow 2-5 minutes for connection).
Cooling Portland provides life-saving and efficient portable heat pump/cooling equipment to Portland’s low-income residents, prioritizing those most vulnerable to the impacts of extreme heat fueled by climate change. In order to be eligible to receive a cooling unit, the recipient must live in the city of Portland, and have an income that is 60 percent or less of the Area Median Income, adjusted for household size. People with vulnerabilities are defined as people who meet income requirements and have two or more of the following risk factors: over 60 years of age, have medical conditions that increase risk of heat-related illness and are living alone.
If the applicant meets the program’s eligibility requirements, they will be added to the community partners’ installation list. Those who do not have two or more of the risk factors above will be placed on a waitlist until priority applicants have received their units. Most currently eligible applicants receive a highly efficient portable device that can cool during hot weather and provide supplemental heat in cold weather, Valdez said.
Free Air Conditioning Units for Qualifying Portlanders
