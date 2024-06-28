Going For a Hike? Get Prepared First

By Kris McDowell
Before you head out on a hike on one of the many trails in our region or the Columbia River Gorge, for a day hike or longer, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office encourages people to pack the Ten Essentials. While on a routine outing, some or maybe none of them will be needed but if the outing goes awry, you’ll be better prepared to handle the unexpected. The Sheriff’s Office says that the majority of people who need a rescue are not prepared for trail and weather conditions, or become disoriented and lost because they are unfamiliar with the area.
The Ten Essentials was originally put together by Seattle-based organization The Mountaineers for climbers and outdoor adventurers in the 1930s and has evolved. The list of items now includes navigation (map, compass, altimeter, GPS device, personal locator beacon or satellite messenger); headlamp/flashlight with extra batteries; sunglasses, sun-protective clothes and sunscreen; first aid items including foot care and insect repellent (as needed); knife and gear repair kit; matches, lighter, tinder and/or stove; emergency bivvy or other shelter; and extra food, water and clothes beyond the minimum amount you expect to need. As the photo shows, these are primarily small items and will fit into a small to medium backpack.
Most people carry a cell phone, perhaps primarily for taking photos, but if you become lost, you’ll have a way to call for help as well as a way to determine your location using GPS (if service is available). Make sure you know how to use your phone’s GPS before heading out and that your phone is fully charged. Once you’re ready to hit the trail, put your phone on battery saving mode, using it as little as possible in case an emergency does arise.
If you’re heading out on a longer hike, the National Parks System recommends letting someone you know and trust, who is not going on the trip with you, where you are going, what you are doing and when you’ll be back. Ask them to call the authorities and share your plan if you fail to return from your trip at the expected time.
Lost people generally fall into two categories, either panic or denial, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Most people who have gotten lost say that they start to have feelings that something isn’t right long before they stop to evaluate the situation. If those feelings start to cross your mind, they recommend stopping and taking a break.
The most important step is to stop moving. Have a drink of water, and clear your head before replaying your actions from where you started until you stopped. Try to identify your current location, the last place you knew for sure where you were or at what point you made an error.
If you think you know where you are, ask anyone else that is with you (if applicable) or use navigational resources to verify your location. From there, assess what your intended route was, the equipment you have with you, the time of day, your physical condition, the terrain and anything else that may factor into your next steps.
If you determine that you are in need of assistance and you have cell service, attempt to call 911. If the call doesn’t go through, try texting 911 as text messages need less service than voice calls and the text will continue to “try” to go through for a period of time. Be ready to communicate your intended route and what may have gone wrong.
Most hikes will go as planned and you’ll return from your outing having not used any of the Ten Essentials. But if you use just one of them, you’ll be happy you took a few extra minutes before you headed out to pack them.
The Ten Essentials. Photo by REI.