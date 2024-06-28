OHA Mental Health Resources

Nearly everyone faces challenges in life that can affect their mental health and emotional well-being. According to national statistics, one in five people will experience a mental health condition in a given year, and about half of all Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition at sometime in their lives.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Sejal Hathi, M.D., MBA says, “Too many people in our state are facing mental health challenges, and we want everyone to know you do not have to struggle alone.” Dr. Hathi, who has spoken about her own mental health journey, added, “In many of our communities, societal or cultural norms discourage people from reaching out, or even admitting that we may need some help.” OHA has a number of resources available to all Oregonians, including the following.
Community Mental Health Programs provide services related to mental health, substance use and problem gambling. A directory of these services, listed by county, is available. In Multnomah County, the Multnomah County Behavioral Health Division, multco.us/behavioral-health, can be reached at 503.988.4888, as well.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The easy-to-remember 988 number is available for people experiencing any type of mental health challenge, substance use crisis or thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Anyone who needs support can call, text or chat in English and Spanish (interpretation services and American Sign Language are also available) and connect with trained crisis counselors. The 988 Lifeline is also a resource for friends and families concerned about a loved one. Call or text 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org.
The Mental Health Toolkit, found at bit.ly/4al7GEe, was created through a collaboration between OHA and Oregon Department of Education to help educators increase students’ academic achievement through meeting their mental and behavioral health needs. The Toolkit addresses six content areas: leading from strength to promote mental health, integrated model of mental health, addressing traumatic stress, elevating student voice, centering racial equity and antiracism and promoting inclusive school environments.
Sources on Strength has two online resource packets. The first is Resources for Practicing Strength at Home, a 30-page document found at bit.ly/3wxSkhT, and the second is a shorter version (nine pages at bit.ly/3JYRpds) that also offers a wellness plan. Any resource in these packets can be used in classrooms, staff meetings, in individual or group counseling, or to practice strength wherever you are.
OHA Mental Health Resources
