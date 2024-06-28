The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has introduced a new video how-to series. The short videos show the features of a ONE Online account. That’s where people can apply for and manage their medical, food, cash and child care benefits. Video topics include creating a ONE Online account, using the Oregon ONE Mobile app, how to upload documents to a ONE Online account of the Oregon ONE Mobile app and where to find messages about your benefits in your ONE Online account and the Oregon ONE Mobile app.
“ODHS serves one in three people in the state. Folks let us know that they could use a little more help navigating their ONE Online account. Based on their feedback, we selected these topics for the video series,” said Oregon Eligibility Partnership Director Nathan Singer. The videos are available in English and Spanish and can be found on the ODHS YouTube page, youtube.com/@ORGovDHS.
In addition to using ONE Online and the Oregon ONE Mobile app, management of your medical, food, cash and child care benefits can be done in person, by phone, mail and fax. For in-person assistance, find an office near you at oregon.gov/odhs/pages/office-finder.aspx. Call 800.699.9075 (all relay calls accepted), fax 503.378.5628 or mail to ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309.
The ONE Customer Service Center can provide help by phone in your language Monday-Friday, 7 am-6 pm. Bilingual staff speak English, Spanish, Russian and Vietnamese. Call 800.699.9075 and select your language. Interpreters are available in 16 other languages, as well. Find the appropriate number to call at oregon.gov/odhs/benefits/Pages/languages.aspx.
Use ONE Online to Manage State Benefits
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has introduced a new video how-to series. The short videos show the features of a ONE Online account. That’s where people can apply for and manage their medical, food, cash and child care benefits. Video topics include creating a ONE Online account, using the Oregon ONE Mobile app, how to upload documents to a ONE Online account of the Oregon ONE Mobile app and where to find messages about your benefits in your ONE Online account and the Oregon ONE Mobile app.