The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/LatinX/Latine Vote is a national new play network rolling world premiere running Friday, September 6-Sunday, September 22 with a preview night Thursday, September 5 at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St. The hilarious satire from award-winning playwright Bernardo Cubría explores the absurdity of our current political climate in thought-provoking and side-splitting fashion.
Tricia Castañeda-Guevara plays university professor Paola Aguilar, who desperately needs money. So when the political party offers her a substantial paycheck to help them, she begrudgingly takes the job. Will she help the political party or herself more on the journey?
Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm; Sunday shows at 2 pm. Opening night will be catered by Chilango, serving up their all-vegan, Mexico City street food. For tickets ($20 students, $26 seniors, $30 adults), visit milagro.org.
In addition to the performances, there will also be several free community events. A playwriting workshop with Cubría takes place Saturday, September 7, 1-3 pm, where attendees can learn from the playwright himself. Seating is limited and online RSVP is required.
Following the Sunday, September 8 performance is an opportunity to engage directly with Cubría and the talented cast of the show as they delve into the play’s themes and creative process. The playwright and actor talkback is open to all attending the day’s performance.
Finally, there will be a panel discussion with community leaders Sunday, September 15, 4-5 pm. Delve deeper into the issues raised by the play with insights from local community leaders such as PSU Associate Professor of Sociology José Padín and members of the Voter Education and Outreach Office of Multnomah County, including County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. Seating is limited; reserve spots online.
Bernardo Cubría Satire
