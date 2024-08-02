Cabaret, Music and More

August at Alberta Rose Theatre offers a wide variety of shows, including these highlights: Thursday, August 8-Sunday, August 11, Pink Puma presents AfterDark: Provocative and Daring Cabaret. Step into the alluring world of intrigue with a cabaret experience that ignites the senses when the sun sets.
Produced by the mastermind behind world famous Vertical.Show, AfterDark tantalizes audiences with an electrifying fusion of temptation and charisma, showcasing the limits of human capability in a sensual and stylish production. From breathtaking tricks to naughty little stunts and live music, the show features nine mesmerizing talents from New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas and around the globe, promising an unforgettable journey into the depths of the night.
Doors open at 7 pm for the 8 pm, 18+ show. People ages 18-20 must be accompanied by a guardian. Tickets $35 advance general admission, $45 general admission at the door, $55 preferred seating, $75 VIP.
Thursday, August 15 Alberta Rose welcomes Lila Forde, a soulful singer-songwriter whose music weaves poignant lyrics, distinctive melodies and infectious grooves into a musical experience that’s all her own. Forde’s music evokes timeless artists such as Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt, as well as the modern sounds of Emily King and Kacey Musgraves.
Doors open for the 8 pm show at 7 pm and minors are allowed when accompanied by a guardian. Tickets: $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
The Voice of Ultravox, Midge Ure, Band-in-a-Box Tour hits the stage Sunday, August 25 for an 8 pm show. Having celebrated his 70th birthday with a sold out show at the historic Royal Albert Hall in October 2023, Ure is keen to continue the celebration of his life in music by announcing a new North American tour for August and September 2024.
The tour will give Ure the opportunity to showcase the musical breadth and versatility of his extensive song catalog written during the past 50 years, giving old and new fans alike a truly remarkable night of hits and rarely heard gems.
Ure says, “I performed live long before I was ever allowed anywhere near a recording studio and as much as I love spending time writing and recording, live music remains my first love. This ‘Band in a Box’ tour will allow me to not only play a wide selection of hits from my past, but perform some of the most requested favorites.”
Doors open at 7 pm and minors are allowed when accompanied by a guardian. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door.
