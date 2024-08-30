Cats, Love and Documentaries

Those things aren’t all rolled into one but a sampling of what’s playing at Tomorrow Theater in September. Things start off right away Sunday, September 1, 7 pm with CatVideoFest 2024, a compilation of the latest and best cat videos. Purchase Catnip magazine onsite before the screening, thumb through to find favorite kitties and purr along with these incredible videos for a cat-tacular pairing. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Animal Rescue & Care Fund.
As part of PAM’s Free First Thursday, September 5, Tomorrow Theater hosts award-winning cinematographer and director Kirsten Johnson in conversation with Amy Dotson. Renowned for her irreverent, unorthodox and fun approach to cinematography, Johnson has redefined visual storytelling. The 60-minute conversation will follow the 7 pm screening of Dick Johnson Is Dead, a joyful and heartbreaking documentary about Johnson’s father entering dementia.
The following Thursday at 7 pm is The Untold Tales of Tūteremoana, a dramatic anthology, woven together by three Whakapapa stories of the ancient Ngāi Tara people, each an individual episode. Special guest actress Mere Tokorahi, who stars in the third episode, will be present to discuss the films.
Backspot, the much anticipated cheerleading film, executive produced by Elliot Page, starring Devery Jacobs and directed by Jacob’s partner DW Waterson hits the screen Sunday, September 22, 7 pm. The queer love story takes a grueling look at the physical and mental toll cheerleading takes on teenagers.
Finishing out the month Sunday, September 29, 7 pm is Confessions of a Good Samaritan with a Q&A with director Penny Lane directly following the documentary. Lane’s decision to become a “good Samaritan” by giving one of her kidneys to a stranger turns into a funny and moving personal quest to understand the nature of altruism and provocative inquiry into the science, history and ethics of organ transplantation, asking an ancient question in a whole new way: Who is your neighbor, and what do you owe them?
Additional details and tickets for these highlights, as well as the full lineup of shows, can be found at tomorrowtheater.org.
Cats, Love and Documentaries
