Construction of New Cleveland HS Requires Passage of Future Bond

By David Mayne
Significant progress has been made on the design for a new multi-story Cleveland High School, but a major hurdle remains: funding for construction of the school. That funding would need to come from a future Portland Public Schools (PPS) school capital improvement bond. It was originally scheduled to be placed on the ballot in November of this year, but in late spring, the PPS School Board decided it needed more time to determine the scope of the bond package. They will now put out a bond on the May 2025 ballot.
Cleveland and Ida B. Wells are the last two PPS high schools to be either remodeled or fully rebuilt. The plan for a brand-new Cleveland was approved by the PPS School Board in early May 2024. It was developed through extensive community engagement that included input from a citizen-led Comprehensive Planning Committee, three Community Design Workshops and targeted outreach to teachers and students and groups and individuals that have been historically underserved. The project team also conducted a community wide survey where 81 percent of people supported building an all-new Cleveland High School.
Once funded, the new multi-story 315,000 sq ft Cleveland High School will be built on the existing four-acre site. The plan lays out the school into a classroom wing and a gymnasium/arts wing constructed around a secure courtyard, which will allow students to access outdoor gatherings, study and performance spaces during the school day.
The design also includes two new gyms, dance and wrestling studios, a 500-seat performing arts facility and a black box theater. The main building entry is planned to be located adjacent to SE 28th Ave. The design will also allow for separate after-hours entry to the gym, theater and community support spaces.
The highly energy efficient, all-electric building will have a significantly lower carbon footprint that also generates some of its own solar power. The existing track and field site will get upgrades to the field house, bleachers and practice areas. The design also includes updates to the parking lot.
The project team is now developing ideas for how the building and outdoor student spaces will be organized on the site. A citizen-led Design Advisory Group has been formed and will meet with the architects in the coming months to further refine the design of the new school. There will also be several more opportunities for community members to participate in the process through upcoming design workshops and open houses. The next event is a Public Design Workshop Saturday, September 21, 9:30 am-noon in the CHS Cafeteria at 3400 SE 26th Ave.
If a Bond passes in May 2025, construction will begin in June 2026 and last for two years. The new Cleveland High School would open in the Fall of 2028. Cleveland staff and students would move to the Marshall Campus on SE Powell Blvd. and 92nd Ave. during the two-year construction period.
For more information, visit the project website, pps.net/ClevelandBond. Information found there includes updates on the latest developments, past meeting minutes and a list of upcoming engagement opportunities.