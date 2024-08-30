Portland FolkMusic Society kicks off their Eastside Concerts 2024-2025 season Saturday, September 21, with David Francey, an authentic folk singer who chronicles the life of a working person. Francey toiled as a rail yard worker and carpenter (to name a few of his occupations) for over 20 years while writing songs about his experiences, never imaging earning a living from music. The winner of multiple JUNO awards, he documents life in three-minute increments.
Doors open at 7 pm with the concert at 7:30 pm at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St. Tickets are $12-$24 + fees in advance (available at portlandfolkmusic.org/Concerts) and $14-$27 at the door.
David Francey Concert
