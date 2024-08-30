TPK Brewing, 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd., loves teaching new players Dungeons & Dragons, as well as introducing folks to other roleplaying systems that enable interesting storytelling. They’ve previously run Cypher System, Monster of the Week and Avatar Legends intro games, but they can be tough to schedule so they are dedicating an entire day to intro gaming Sunday, September 22, 11 am-10 pm.
Games are scheduled in three-hour blocks and booked separately on a per-set basis. No preparation, experience or materials are required and drop-ins are welcome as long as the session still has room on the day of. Sessions are $30 each with each session indicating the age group they are intended for (8+, 13+ or 16+).
A full listing of the sessions and links to tickets available at tpkbrewing.com/event-details/intro-day-at-tpk.
Intro to Gaming Day at TPK
