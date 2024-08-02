Leikam Brewing Celebrates 10 Years

E Burnside’s Leikam Brewing is celebrating its 10-year anniversary Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10. Founded by husband-and-wife team Sonia Marie Leikam and Theo Leikam, the brewery has grown from a small, home-based operation in the backyard of their SE Portland home into a beloved brewery known for its quality beers and community events.
Events begin on Friday with a community Shabbat gathering at 7 pm and continue all day Saturday with a 5k run, special beer releases, live music, family-friendly activities and a free 21+ comedy night. Details on the festivities and advance registration for the 5k run can be found at leikambrewing.com.
The certified kosher brewery moved into its current location at 5812 E Burnside St. in late 2021. Sonia Marie said, “We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, partners and the entire Portland community for their unwavering support over the past decade. This anniversary is a celebration of everyone who has been part of our journey. We look forward to many more years of brewing great beer and bringing people together.”
