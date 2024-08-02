From dog-loving Kelli Welli, comes a catchy tune for the season of adventure written from two perspectives: the point of view of road-trip loving canines and road-trip loving homo sapiens. Welli’s fur baby, Piper Peach (Black Labrador Retriever) contributed both to inspiration and vocalization in making the dog version, along with her best buds, Loki Newman (Golden Retriever/Border Collie mix) and Mia Swanson (Australian Cattle Dog/German Shepherd/Siberian Husky mix). Loki contributed his special trill to the “mouth-horn” section of the dog version, his enthusiasm and heart not to be outdone by anyone of any species.
“I’ve had a dream for a while to make an album for dogs and the people who love them. ROAD TRIP – DOG VERSION is the first single release for this forthcoming album (coming 2025) and I decided, why not go ahead and make a version for humans too?!” says Welli. “We have an absolute blast playing ROAD TRIP live, especially when the audience joins in on the mouth-horn part. Spit may be flying, but it’s some serious fun…And I was so excited to be joined in recording these songs by my great friends, The Newman Family Singers and their dog, Loki, who make these songs even more special.”
Visit kelliwelli.com for both versions of ROAD TRIP.
Kelli Welli Summertime Singles
