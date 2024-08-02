Letter to the Editor – August 2024

To the Editor:
I am writing in response to your July front page story on a new private school start-up. I am a great fan of choices in education, and have been involved in public alternative schools as a teacher, founder and parent. I believe this new school has a role to play and I wish it success.
However, I feel that the piece unfairly and unquestioningly maligns public education, implying that it is often regimented, stressful and out of balance, among other charges. It further suggests that such deficits—rather than changing demographics and the pandemic—are the reasons for shrinking enrollment. Right in our neighborhood we have the exemplary public K-8 Sunnyside Environmental School which defies all of these common stereotypes. The academic curriculum is creative, holistic, very active and engaging. Students enjoy educational field trips, extend their learning and play into Laurelhurst Park and the neighborhood, tend the Sunnyside gardens and write and perform their own musical school plays. Interpersonal skills are highly valued and practiced. The teachers are impressive, encouraging, effective and dedicated. After-school care and varied activities are available, contrary to what the article states. I am sure that many readers could similarly praise their own neighborhood schools.
I hope that The Southeast Examiner will in the future seek out examples of success and creativity in the public school sector and provide some much-needed balance to this discussion.
Thank you,
Carol Poliak
