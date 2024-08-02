Metro Big Backyard Fall Photo Contest Open

We live in a region filled with natural wonder. Metro would like you to show them the wonders you’ve seen by entering their Our Big Backyard fall 2024 photo contest.
Photos can be taken in your backyard, in your local park, on a trail. They could even be taken from inside as you watch birds coming to a feeder. Nature comes to us in many ways and many forms.
Submit a photo taken anywhere in greater Portland, which includes Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties. To enter, email your photo by Thursday, August 15 to ourbigbackyard@oregonmetro.gov. Include a description of your experience in a 50-word caption. Where were you? What were you doing? What captured your attention? Please also include your full name and town where you live.
The winner has the choice of an annual parking pass, a tennis court session or a round of golf for four people, including cart, at Glendoveer Golf and Tennis Center. Additionally, the winner will appear in the fall 2024 issue of Our Big Backyard, Metro’s quarterly parks and nature magazine.
No digitally altered photos, please. By submitting a photo, you consent to Metro’s future use and publication of your photo. One entry per person per contest. Metro employees are not eligible to enter.
