Join Portland writer, teacher and activist Martha Gies to celebrate the release of her new memoir, “Broken Open,” Sunday, September 8, 7 pm. This is her second book and Gies, now entering her eighth decade of life, explores a life robustly and thoughtfully lived in this 18-essay book. Her dry wit, sharp insights and deep empathy for the underdog come through in her writing as she talks about experiencing the American west while working as an assistant for a third-rate traveling stage musician, chaperoning an elderly, undocumented couple on their return home to rural Oaxaca, a chance encounter with a mysterious man who turned out to be a colleague of Oppenheimer’s and much more.
The Native Oregonian began publishing in the 1970s, first with profiles of musicians and filmmakers, and later with short stories and essays. Gies also taught at Marylhurst University, Lewis and Clark and in Antioch’s Individualized MFA program. She has led writing workshops across the world.
In addition to her literary work, Gies has been a long-time activist, writer and volunteer working on behalf of those impacted by the gentrification in Portland’s downtown; protesting the methodical displacement of African-Americans from their NE Portland homes; the “war on terror” waged at home against US citizens in the wake of 9/11; and working to free journalists wrongfully imprisoned around the world.
The reading will take place on the first floor of Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., with doors at 6 pm and a Q&A following the reading. The event is hosted by Revolutions Bookshop and is free to attend. Books will be available for purchase onsite.
Martha Gies Reading
