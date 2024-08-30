Triangle productions! is hitting a milestone—35 years of producing live theater in Portland, as well as throughout Oregon, Palm Springs, San Francisco, Seattle and off-Broadway. The first show of the season is a returning production that was last seen during the last midterm election. Ann, starring Margie Boule’ is a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious play brings the audience face to face with a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written and originally performed by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor, Ann takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family.
The play runs Thursday, September 5-Sunday, September 29 with 7:30 pm performances Thursdays-Saturdays and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets ($20-$40) available at trianglepro.org/ann-1.
Executive Director and Founder Don Horn says their motto fits pretty well, “We survived to 35!” Horn continues, “I know you have choices in entertainment, and we’re hoping you join us on our journey this coming year.”
Triangle Starts 35th Season
Triangle productions! is hitting a milestone—35 years of producing live theater in Portland, as well as throughout Oregon, Palm Springs, San Francisco, Seattle and off-Broadway. The first show of the season is a returning production that was last seen during the last midterm election. Ann, starring Margie Boule’ is a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious play brings the audience face to face with a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written and originally performed by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor, Ann takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family.