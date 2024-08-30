By Ellen Spitaleri
Cody Knope-Jenkins’ desire to help people has taken him from being a personal trainer in his parents’ basement and backyard to opening Skyhook Ninja Fitness in Tigard eight years ago and now to the grand opening of Skyhook Bouldering at SE 12th Ave. and Division St. on August 17.
“It felt like a relief, a huge weight off of my shoulders, and it brought such a sense of catharsis,” said Knope-Jenkins, the CEO and founder of Skyhook Bouldering. “Here we close the chapter of almost being done, working 16-hour days seven days a week, and finally getting to see people using the gym we toiled over,” he added.
“We had been looking for a second location for four or five years and then we found this building and knew it was the one; I love this part of town,” Knope-Jenkins said of the former site of Carter Machine and Tool. He added that he chose the name Skyhook, as it is a technical ice-climbing term, and it “just sounds good.”
The big, gray building looks much the same on the outside, but inside, the climbing walls sprout colorful plastic protrusions that are in fact hand and foot holds as climbers work their way over routes to the top. This leads to the question: What is bouldering? “Bouldering is climbing on walls with no rope; we teach you how to fall safely” on the cushiony mats below, Knope-Jenkins said. “Most people come in to experience a fun way to move their bodies and get a workout; even if you are new to climbing, you will have a great time,” he said, adding that climbing shoes and chalk are available to rent.
As Knope-Jenkins and his team set about the months-long task of transforming an old building into Skyhook Bouldering, he realized that he wanted the facility to be more than just another climbing gym. He took inspiration from sites in Europe, which he said are 10 years ahead of the US, and also from the Seattle Bouldering Project, a modern rock-climbing gym with frequently redesigned routes, plus a fitness center and cafe. That is why Skyhook Bouldering features adjustable walls with routes set up for easy, moderate and harder climbs; routes will frequently be reset to offer continuing challenges to climbers.
“We have classes for beginners and personal trainers; we take the time to set people up for success,” Knope-Jenkins said. The new gym also has an area for conventional fitness activities, a hanging plant wall to bring nature inside and for those who need refreshments, Sip, a coffee cart, is located just outside. But even more importantly for Knope-Jenkins, Skyhook Bouldering provides what he calls “a third space,” that takes people beyond home and office. “Our society doesn’t have that anymore. I wanted to create a space to build community, a space for people to hang out,” he said of the area with comfortable seating, adjacent to the climbing walls.
It is also important to Knope-Jenkins to keep membership fees as accessible as possible, and potential members should check out the website to choose the plan that best suits their needs. The website also has a section for frequently asked questions, rules and regulations for the new facility and a section about safety measures. Members will have access to the facility 24 hours a day, although staffed hours vary (currently Monday-Friday, noon-9 pm, Saturday and Sunday, noon-6 pm)
The bottom line is that Knope-Jenkins is passionate about climbing, noting that the sport “is not just about strength and technique, it is also about problem solving; a good route challenge will teach you something.” When route setting is done well, he added, “it is the intersection of art and movement. It is like an art project, but people get to experience every part; it is interactive, hands-on.”
Skyhook Bouldering
2436 SE 12th Ave.
503.683.7356
Skyhookbouldering.com
Cody Knope-Jenkins, CEO and founder of Skyhook Bouldering, watches as Lara Carlisle attacks one of the colorful routes on the climbing wall. Photo by Ellen Spitaleri.