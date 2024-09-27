The Everyone Welcome Community Choir is a non-audition singing class and choir rolled into one, where the number one reason for returning is fun. Instead of choral music, they use songs from around the world and focus on pitch, breath, harmony and rhythm. Any skill level, any age is welcome to join Mondays through October 21, 6:30-8 pm at Courtyard at Mt. Tabor (Hood Wing), 6211 SE Division St. Registration at artichokemusic.org/classes.aspx (drop-ins also welcome).
Wednesdays, October 2-December 11, 11 am-12:30 pm is Everyone Sings Chorus Daytime Class. The all-inclusive chorus sings songs that cover everything from American folk to South African songs. No experience is necessary although experience is also welcome. The community-oriented, all-ages, fun group singing experience includes singing technique (breath, tone, strength, pitch, ease), how to hold a melody in or out of a bucket and harmony. The class takes place at Community Music Center, 3350 SE Francis St. Email anneweissmusic@gmail.com or call 914.924.2574 with questions or to register.
Friday, October 11 features Anne Weiss, David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach in concert at 7:30 pm, with a potluck preceding the performance at 6:30 pm in SE Portland. Tickets ($20-$30) available at anneweiss.com/shows. Location and details will be emailed once tickets are purchased.
Anne Weiss Classes, Performance, Potluck
