Liberace & Liza: A Tribute presents “After Hourz,” a new 21+ variety show taking place Thursday, October 3, 7:30 pm. The performance features a brand new series of spicy shows from the madhouse minds of David Saffert, Jillian Snow and director Jason Rouse. Liberace’s (Saffert) dizzying piano skills and Liza’s (Snow) powerhouse belt join forces with special guests who’ll fend for themselves through the gaiety and flair of these over-the-top superstars. Special guests include Courtney Freed, Emily Burris & Travis Teich and Kimo Camat.
Fans of BOYeurism, get ready for HORRORism Saturday, October 12, 8 pm. Immerse yourself in the dark and mysterious as BOYeurism takes on the spine-chilling and otherworldly. Be prepared to be captivated by the eerie and seductive as the extraordinary performers blur the lines between desire and fear with mesmerizing dance routines and heart-stopping acts. Witness a captivating array of performances that push boundaries and challenge the norm in a world where fantasies come alive. The show is 18+, guardians being required for those 18-20 years old.
Sunday, October 20, 7 pm Alberta Rose presents the fourth annual Souvenirs: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine. Backed by an all-star house band, The Prine-Time Players, featured vocalists from the region will perform their favorite John Prine songs. The Prine-Time Players, led by Jeff Haigerty, are a band of working musicians in the Portland scene: Colin Hogan, Fred Stephenson, David Owen, Kate O’Brien, Brian Link, Jason Montgomery and Bill Tollner. Featured artists include Portland Standard Time (Tim Rooney and Carissa Fitzgerald), Aram Arslanian, Janet Julian, Koby Haigerty, Jzo Haigerty, Megan Rinker, Eli Pearl, Austin Peters and Julie Spencer.
Tickets for these shows and the full calendar of events can be found at albertarosetheatre.com.
October at Alberta Rose
