Hardcore band Benchscraper is partnering with Milk Crate Kitchen (MCK) to put on a benefit show Friday, October 11, 7:30 pm. MCK is a chef-run nonprofit organization that recruits volunteer cooks and uses restaurant food excess to feed local food insecure families. Benchscraper will be joined by Mind Palace, Bleach, Impermanence and Unspeakable Carnage.
Benchscraper is comprised completely of service industry workers who have spent time in local kitchens such as Kachka, Aviv and Le Pigeon. The band wears aprons on stage, sings about industry related issues and uses sound bites from films like Ratatouille and Food Network shows. The band’s name comes from a cooking implement used to cut dough.
All profits from ticket sales will be used to support MCK’s work. There will also be band merchandise for sale to support the artists.
Doors open at 7 pm at Bridge City Sessions (1140 SE Powell Blvd.). Tickets are $12, cash only at the door.
Mosh Against Hunger
